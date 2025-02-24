Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

President Trump Pursuing Ukraine-Russia Peace Agreement

Globalist War-Mongers Continue to Beat the War Drums As People Die Senselessly While the Arms Manufacturers, Human Traffickers, and Kick-Back Artists Persist.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Feb 24, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

As new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has started meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to clear the path for peace. The Army of Darkness continues to ramp up its promotion of bloodshed, graft, corruption, kick-backs. Only the Art of the Deal can make peace happen.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
World War III
The most current information about the dangers of the war in Ukraine and the Israeli war against Hamas
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
The War Behind The War
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Biden Administration Considered Attacking Iran
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Assad's Syria Collapse: The Broader Implications
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Analysis: Tucker Talks with Russia’s Lavrov
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Why NATO’s Talk of a Pre-Emptive Attack on Russia Will Backfire
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
NeoCon's Infiltrating The Incoming Trump Administration Does Not Bode Well For Peace
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Biden's Authorizing Ukraine to Fire Missiles Smells Like a Coup - American Thinker Article
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.