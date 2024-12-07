Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Analysis: Tucker Talks with Russia’s Lavrov

Bottom Line: Current Administration Pushing for Nuclear War to Prevent Trump Presidency
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 07, 2024
1
Share

Dr Jerome Corsi takes a close look at the conversation between Tucker Carlson and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who delve into the Russia-Ukraine War, NATO, foreign policy and the nation's perspective on Donald Trump.

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Share

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:
https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-

Jerome’s Substack
World War III
The most current information about the dangers of the war in Ukraine and the Israeli war against Hamas
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Why NATO’s Talk of a Pre-Emptive Attack on Russia Will Backfire
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
NeoCon's Infiltrating The Incoming Trump Administration Does Not Bode Well For Peace
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Biden's Authorizing Ukraine to Fire Missiles Smells Like a Coup - American Thinker Article
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Ukraine Launches ATACMS Missiles on Russia, Putin Lowers Nuclear Strike Threshold
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Is Biden Trying to Start World War 3 as He Tries to Seal His Legacy?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.