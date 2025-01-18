Playback speed
The War Behind The War

What World War III is Really Being Fought Over
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 18, 2025
1
Transcript

The current leftist governments in the west think that it is admirable and virtuous to redefine God-created genders. The liberal world order has unleashed deviant transvestites on our innocent school children whle seeking to neutralize the massive resources of Russia as they ramp up “net zero” unsustainable sustainable development programs. Fortunate for the world, their demonic visions are crumbling before our eyes.

