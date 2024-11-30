Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Why NATO’s Talk of a Pre-Emptive Attack on Russia Will Backfire

The Doomsday Clock is at just 90 seconds to midnight
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 30, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

While the Biden Administration has been busy escalating the Russia-Ukraine War, NATO is scaling up the tough talk. On the surface, it looks like they are taking a stand against Vladimir Putin but their recent actions (including Biden's giving Ukraine permission to attack Russia with nuclear-capable missiles) could lead to a nuclear confrontation and are leading us closer toward World War III.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Share

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-available-free-online/

Jerome’s Substack
World War III
The most current information about the dangers of the war in Ukraine and the Israeli war against Hamas
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
NeoCon's Infiltrating The Incoming Trump Administration Does Not Bode Well For Peace
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Biden's Authorizing Ukraine to Fire Missiles Smells Like a Coup - American Thinker Article
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Ukraine Launches ATACMS Missiles on Russia, Putin Lowers Nuclear Strike Threshold
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Is Biden Trying to Start World War 3 as He Tries to Seal His Legacy?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.