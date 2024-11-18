Playback speed
Is Biden Trying to Start World War 3 as He Tries to Seal His Legacy?

Or More Realistically, Is This A Military Industrial Complex Pre-Trump Strike?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 18, 2024
As Joe Biden is now what one would consider a "lame duck" president, he is in the unique position where he needs to find ways to solidify his legacy. What does he plan to do?

According to reports, Biden may wind up starting World War 3 before leading office amid nuclear threats out of Russia and North Korea. Dr. Jerome Corsi looks deeply into what's happening and the possibilities on The Truth Central

