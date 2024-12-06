Exposing the Climate Change Agenda and its Masters' True Intentions

By now, many of you know the Climate Change agenda is not really about saving the world from anything. It's about control, reducing personal freedom, exacerbating inflation, usurping property rights, and redefining social justice, equity, and equality all while lining certain politicians' and advocates' pockets. Interestingly, the movement has roots within the early Marxists of the late 19th century.

Brian Sussman, author of Climate Cult: Exposing and Defeating Their War on Life, Liberty, and Property, talks with Dr. Jerome Corsi on The Truth Central to look deeply into the origins and true intentions of the Climate Change Alarmist Agenda, its Marxist origins, its masters' intent to destroy free nations and how it became a cult today with worshippers who will blindly defend their leaders' words despite truthful evidence to the contrary.

