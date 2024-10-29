Jerome’s Substack

Why Hidden Algorithms in State Board of Election Voter Rolls Disqualifies Certification
Dr. Jerome Corsi and Dr. Andrew Paquette Expose Potential Election Fraud
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
1
Are Intelligence Agencies Planning to Make Voters Obsolete?
The algorithms appear designed to hide critical voter attribute information
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
17
Algorithms Within Voter Roll Databases
Interview with Dr. Jerome Corsi
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
50:52
The Left Wants To Steal The Elections
(Unless Trump Wins Big)
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
1
37:58
Algorithms Enable Election Fraud
Dr. Corsi Interviewed on America's Real Voice
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
2
11:00
The Battle to Restore Election Integrity Continues
Intermountain Christian News Interviews Dr Corsi
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
18:14
The Continuing Battle to Restore Election Integrity
In the end, God always wins
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
1
23:20
In an Open Letter, Archbishop Viganò Strongly Urges Catholics to Vote for President Trump
Dr.
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
8
Election Database Algorithms = Fake Voters
Dr. Jerome Corsi Interviewed by Paul Harrell
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
33:48
Dr. Corsi on Israel's Existential Crisis in 95 Seconds
In the End, God Always Wins
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
1
1:35
Dr. Jerome Corsi Sums Up Election Fraud in 5 Minute Video
Clip from Dr. Corsi's Weekday Broadcast
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
5
5:00
Enforcing Election Integrity
We The People Interview with Dr Jerome Corsi
  
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
1
1:18:39
