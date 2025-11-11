Why Millions Want a New California

Paul Preston, host of Agenda 21 Radio (A21R.com) and leader of the New California State movement, in-depth discussion on America’s political realignment, the national rise of separatist sentiment, and the growing threat to constitutional governance.

Preston explains why California’s political system is failing, how decades of corruption, crime, and one-party control pushed communities to take bold action—and why the New California State movement is invoking Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution to lawfully establish a new state.

✅ How California devolved into a one-party-controlled, lawless state

✅ Why millions of citizens are demanding constitutional self-governance

✅ The dramatic rise of far-left urban power centers in America

✅ Whether other states may soon follow this model

✅ New California’s constitutional strategy and election process

✅ The cultural & demographic pressures pushing national breakup

✅ What happens if the U.S. military must step in to protect elections

– Why failed elections & mass migration are driving separatist energy nationwide

– How the Founders anticipated corrupt states—and provided a remedy

– Parallels to West Virginia’s lawful creation during the Civil War

Paul Preston — Host of Agenda 21 Radio Website: https://a21r.com

Corsi Nation • Truth & Commentary • Constitutional Education

Learn more and join the fight to preserve freedom.

Website: CorsiNation.com

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@CorsiNation

#CorsiNation #PaulPreston #NewCalifornia #DrCorsi #Agenda21 #ElectionReform #ArticleIV #ConstitutionalRights #Statehood #Secession #NationalSecurity #StatesRights #2026Election #PoliticalRealignment

• MyVitalC:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

• Swiss America:

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

X: https://twitter.com/corsijerome1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DrJeromeCorsi

Facebook: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090189657020

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jerome_corsi/

God’s Five Stones: https://godsfivestones.com

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@JeromeCorsi

The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268