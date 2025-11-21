The Economic Collapse Has Begun

2008 was a warning that has been long forgotten. Similar housing downturns, increasing layoffs, rising and unsustainable debt (both personal and governmental) are harbingers of economic doom.

The artificial forces that have, for whatever reason, since 2015, been able to stave off the inevitable are being overwhelmed. The AutoPen Administration purposeful destruction of US is bearing its poisonous fruit, and Trump is doing his best to pull US out of it, but it may be too late.

World-wide, the globalists have engineered the decline of the West and the replacement of the peaceful and production through invasion with the violent and destructive. God help US all.

