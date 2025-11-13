Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Election Integrity EO Emerging

President Trump Is Getting Ready to Launch a Nation-Wide Template for Fair Elections
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 13, 2025

The draft of an Executive Order requiring citizenship verification and voter ID for federal elections is circulating. Election reform, heralded by godsfivestones.com will reshape the 2026 political landscape — and why Democrats are already panicking.

• MyVitalC:
https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

• Swiss America:
https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

X: https://twitter.com/corsijerome1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DrJeromeCorsi

Facebook: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090189657020

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jerome_corsi/

God’s Five Stones: https://godsfivestones.com

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@JeromeCorsi

The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture