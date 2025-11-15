Jerome’s Substack

$100 Million Corruption Scandal Rocks Ukraine

Will Zelenskyy Finally Fall Out of Favor?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 15, 2025

Having learned nothing from the failure of Hunter Biden and the Big Guy to escape the fallout of corruption, Ukrainian officials resign due to the emerging awareness of a kickback scheme involving Energoatom, the state-owned nuclear power company.

Of course Zelenskyy, never far from any cache of illicit golden eggs, the Ukrainian energy geese laid big ones with proven ties to Volodymyr’s former business partner Timur Mindich.

Will this be the end of the camo comic as Putin presses further into the motherland?

