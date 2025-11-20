Jerome’s Substack

The War Against Truth

From Christianity to the Environment, the Left Has Plunged into Insanity...Wrong About Everything, and Proud of it.
Nov 20, 2025

Free speech is under attack, as the sacred cows of the Left: transgenderism, illegal immigration, Maoism, and Islam are protected while traditional truths are demonized.

Christians are attacked and silenced. Christians merely expressing their thoughts and values are subject to arrest. Bible passages are deemed '“hate speech” by the minions of darkness.

