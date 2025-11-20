The War Against Truth

Free speech is under attack, as the sacred cows of the Left: transgenderism, illegal immigration, Maoism, and Islam are protected while traditional truths are demonized.

Christians are attacked and silenced. Christians merely expressing their thoughts and values are subject to arrest. Bible passages are deemed '“hate speech” by the minions of darkness.

• MyVitalC:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

• Swiss America:

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

X: https://twitter.com/corsijerome1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DrJeromeCorsi

Facebook: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090189657020

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jerome_corsi/

God’s Five Stones: https://godsfivestones.com

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@JeromeCorsi

The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268