The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies, Pt 3

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we introduced the book and covered Barack Hussein Obama’s plan to achieve totalitarian control of the U.S. through Universal Health Care (Chapter One). His Obamacare misadventure was designed to fail and provide an even more disastrous single-payer future as the only path forward. That first chapter ends by pulling back of the iron curtain of lies to reveal the untold dark intent of the program.

FACTS:

1. In 2016, the U.S. spent 17.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. A government takeover of the healthcare system in the United States would involve nationalizing approximately 20 percent of the U.S. economy.

2. The U.S population is aging. According to a 2018 Census Bureau report, there will be 78 million people 65 years and older compared to 76.4 million under the age of 18. This will be a major demographic turning point in that for the first time in U.S. history, the elderly population will outnumber children.

3. Given the aging of the U.S. population and continued advances in medical science, healthcare costs in the U.S., estimated at almost $3.5 trillion in 2017, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid calculates that healthcare costs in the United States will climb to $6 trillion, approximately 19 percent of GDP, by 2027.

SOCIALIST GOALS:

Implementing incrementally single-payer, government-funded universal healthcare in the United States has been a major socialist goal since Congress passed by one vote the Kerr-Mills Act in 1960, creating Medical Assistance for the Aged (MAA), the original Medicare bill.

When healthcare in the United States is nationalized, socialists will be in control of approximately 20 percent of the U.S. economy, with government controlling all medical schools, all doctors, all medical treatments, and all hospital facilities in the country.

By abolishing private health insurance -- a key feature in nationalizing U.S. healthcare -- socialists will be in charge of who gets what medical care – life and death concerns – for all Americans from cradle to grave.

SOCIALIST LIES:

“The capitalist system provides superior healthcare only to those capable of paying, a system that benefits the wealthy, favoring white Americans over minorities. By implementing a single-payer universal healthcare system, the federal government with qualified medical bureaucrats in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can ensure high quality healthcare services to all, as needed and without discrimination.”

“Those who seek to subvert the U.S. universal healthcare system by seeking private insurance, offering to pay for U.S. healthcare with personal funds, or attempting to go outside the country to obtain healthcare services on foreign soil will be considered to be enemies of universal health care, criminals who deserves to be silenced, incarcerated, subjected to involuntary thought-reform, and (if all else fails) executed.”

CONCLUSIONS:

Socialists aim to shift the cost for healthcare in the United States to the government, creating the illusion that healthcare services are “free” to all who reside within the country. Implementing single-payer, government-funded and controlled universal healthcare has for decades been the “Holy Grail” of U.S. socialists.

Once healthcare in the United States, now approaching 20 percent of the U.S. GDP, is under government control, there is no area of economic activity that will be able to avoid government control in order to meet “social justice” standards of socialist-defined “equal treatment without prejudice or discrimination.”

By making universal health care a “human right” all are entitled to enjoy, the government will make sure all healthcare services in the United States adheres to a politically correct agenda following rigidly socialist-determined laws outlawing any form of “deplorable” hatred or discrimination as defined by socialist-drafted and passed healthcare legislation.