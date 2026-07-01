Jerome Corsi Urges National Security Emergency Executive Order to Restore Fair Elections

Transcript:

Bannon: I want to go first to Dr. Jerome Corsi. Dr. Corsi, we had Wayne en route on this morning to kind of teed up this national emergency executive order that you’ve been working on. Can you explain to our audience exactly what are we talking about? Because, you know, the President’s put so much time and emphasis and we’re going to attach it to this bill, attach it to that bill.



It’s a super high priority for this audience to help in any way possible of the SAVE AMERICA Act. You have another alternative. And I keep telling people, I think this alternative is incredibly relevant because there’s another whole, it’s a converging forces.



There’s, you know, Pulte is at DNI. John Solomon from our network has gone to the White House as an employee to run this task force. My understanding, and it will be revealed probably next week, that they’re unearthing dramatic evidence about foreign interference in the 2020 election.



Dr. Corsi, the floor is yours. Can you walk us through this national security emergency executive order that you’re talking about?

Corsi: Yes, I’ve been working on this, Steve, since the second inauguration with Peter Ticktin, Donald Trump’s personal attorney.



Peter and President Trump have known each other since they were about 15 years old. They went to military academy together. And basically we found overwhelming evidence that our algorithms, the codes in the state board of election databases that permit the creation of millions of false records, modified duplicates that can be then hidden in the database and pulled out in mail-in ballot fraud.



That’s how the Democrats have been winning elections. So a national security emergency, yes, there’s ample evidence foreign nations have interfered in the 2020 election and subsequently. There’s ample evidence of massive, the evidence is actually legion of voter fraud and largely stems around the mail-in ballot fraud.



You saw it in California with the extended days of counting. So what President Trump realizes is that we’ve been in a coup d’etat from not the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party is dead.



This is a Democratic Socialist Party, which is really a party, a revolutionary party. They’ve gone beyond neo-Marxism and cultural Maoism and anarchy. Now they actually want to destroy the country.



And they’re out there openly embracing anti-Semitism, embracing our enemies in the radical Islamic terrorist world, on crazy ideas of changing the sex of children, so children who have not reached the age of puberty get sexually mutilated and never have children themselves. I mean, the ideas are incredible. But what Donald Trump knows is that if he does not change the rules with an executive emergency order, that we will have only citizen voting, voter ID required, paper balloting, mail-in ballots eliminated from this overall general mail-in ballot back to the absentee ballot system, and no computers used to count the votes.



The Democrats don’t care anymore. The Democratic Socialists, they’ll lie, they’ll cheat, they’ll steal. They intend to steal the election.



And the plan is that once the Democratic Socialists get in charge of the House and Senate, they’ll impeach simultaneously President Trump and Vice President Vance, they’ll remove them from office in the Senate, they’ll charge them with treason through the Department of Justice, and they’ll put Hakeem Jeffries in as president. That’s the plan. And Donald Trump knows that the survival of the Republic depends on a presidential executive order, which cannot be challenged in the courts, to require two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to overturn.



If Donald Trump needed to, he can bring in the National Guard, as he had to do in Washington, D.C., to clean the streets, in order to take any state that refuses to cooperate and make sure their elections are held according to these rules. And that we’ve been working on. I’ve been working on that for two years.



And it’s the only solution possible here. Otherwise, this will be the last election we may ever have.

Bannon: So, Dr. Corsi, hang on a second.



The audience is very familiar with Peter Ticktin. We’ve had Peter on many, many times in his defense and the great work he did for Tina Peters and Free Tina Peters. And by the way, audience, if you go to my GETTR account, you’ll see that Tina actually had lunch with the president today.



Some great photographs in the Oval Office. So, Dr. Corsi, let’s assume that this task force has evidence. You’ve got these algorithms.



There’s enough to lay a predicate that the president can do this. This national security emergency executive order about securing elections and doing the real punch list of what you’re talking about. Walk us through why is that not—why is that executive order? And on what law or what guidance or what decision does it say it’s not open to judicial review and it’s not open for lawsuits to slow it down immediately, sir?

Corsi: Well, the president of the United States has the responsibility to defend the nation against foreign enemies and enemies within.



But if there’s clear evidence, which there is, of foreign interference in our elections, and it can be—it’s amply documented. You’re going to find Venezuela was deeply involved and Maduro is in custody. I strongly suspect we may hear from Maduro if he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison.



I think we’re going to find evidence that the computers have been compromised. We’re going to find that the state boards of elections refuse to take out noncitizens or to eliminate rules that permit noncitizens to vote. So it’s a national security emergency because this is a threat to the existence of the republic.



If we don’t have voter integrity, we do not have our constitutional rights. This is a core, fundamental constitutional right. And Donald Trump’s well aware that if these Democratic socialists gain power, that they will not relinquish it.



If they lie, they cheat, they steal, they do it with impunity. They tell you they’re going to be only— you know, all the old tired communist slogans, tax the rich, all the other things they do. When they take power, all they do is destroy the economies of the cities they destroy.



And they enslave the people who become dependent on federal welfare, which soon is exhausted. The only winners in a communist revolution are the small cadre of communists that engineer the thing for their personal benefit. That’s been proven in history over and over again.



So an executive order, it’s an emergency executive order, is within President Trump’s power to protect the Constitution and protect the nation of the United States and to hold a legitimate election. And Donald Trump is not going to allow this election to be stolen when there’s so much ample evidence of foreign interference.

Bannon: So this national security emergency, has this been tried before? Has it been challenged before? Is there a court case out there or a Supreme Court decision that says, yes, you can’t— that is not subject to a further judicial review, but legislatively you can, if the Senate and House individually, with two-thirds, tried to overturn it, it can be overturned.



Is that codified? Where do people go to see where that’s laid out?

Corsi: Well, it’s precedent. If you just research it basically in Google and others, you’ll find ample discussion of the issue. But it has to be an emergency executive order.



It’s a national security emergency. It has a particular classification of executive order that President Trump has not yet issued. And the courts are not going to be able— they have no authority to review it.



He’s commander in chief. The courts are not supreme over it. The Supreme Court is not supreme over a decision made as executive, as commander in chief, especially not in an emergency situation.



And Donald Trump declares that this is of such vital compromising to our rights as voters that he’s going to use this extraordinary power. Congress will not have time and will not be able to overturn it. The courts won’t overturn it.



And Donald Trump has the authority, under many acts, to put in the National Guard to states that refuse to clean up their voter registration databases or comply with other regulations. The Supreme Court decision today, again, narrows Donald Trump’s alternatives. He’s being blocked now on saying we can’t have this extended days.



The Supreme Court today even contradicted a decision they made in January in the BOST v. the Illinois State Board of Elections, where they said that a candidate can challenge the election before the voting, and extended days of counting mail-in ballots is intrinsically unfair and therefore unconstitutional. They just put that decision aside today in reaching the one where they came to allowing this additional counting. This additional counting is one of the fundamental ways elections are stolen, and they’re stolen through mail-in ballots.



We can prove it on my website, at godsfivestones.com. You can see ample articles from Andrew Paquette where these algorithms have been found, and the Democrats can and will steal this election. I have no doubt about it, and therefore Donald Trump has no choice but to intervene. Otherwise, the coup started with Obama when he began in 2020 to argue, actually earlier than that, 2016-18, arguing the Russian collusion.



I know. They wanted to imprison me over that. They thought I had the tie to Julian Assange.



I was before the Mueller investigation, so they put me in front of a jury in Washington, D.C., and imprisoned me the rest of my life. Or I could take a plea deal saying I knew Julian Assange and had the key link tying Assange to Donald Trump and Roger Stone in the Russian collusion, and they would go light on me. I prayed on.



I refused to take the plea deal. It destroyed my 32-year marriage, and instead of indicting me, which the Department of Justice did not do, they shut down the Mueller investigation with no further prosecutions. They did that because I wouldn’t bend.



I wouldn’t tell them. I could not imagine swearing to a lie before a judge and God to stay out of prison. I told them they might as well get ready and put me in prison the rest of my life, but I would not take their plea deal.



So I know how ruthless these people are, and I know Donald Trump is legitimately going to exercise emergency powers, which are the only solution that we have to prevent the Democrats, the Democratic Socialists, from stealing the election, which they most assuredly will do.

Take heart and fear not, for in the end God always wins!

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

Ending Child & Sex Exploitation

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John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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