In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we exposed the “Green New Deal” through gaslighting the public using a full-court press of Democrat lies. A key component on that movement is to demonize the very materials we are blessed with through God’s green earth.

Per Dr. Corsi:

The Left’s War on Hydrocarbons

Put simply, the Green New Deal declared war on the use of hydro-carbon fuels in the United States, including crude oil, natural gas and coal. Meanwhile, the United States after decades has finally resumed the lead position in international production of oil and natural gas. The Green New Deal calls for replacing hydrocarbon fuels in the United States with solar and wind energy, plus hydro-electric power, geothermal and biomass – energy sources that currently constitute less than 20 percent of all U.S. energy consumption. see “U.S. Clean Energy Trends in 2018,” Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), BSCE.org, data drawn from the BSCE 2019 Factbook.

By expanding the war against greenhouse emissions to include agriculture, the Green New Deal also declares war on cows because cows produce methane gas. Since the Industrial Revolution, methane gas concentrations in the atmosphere have more than doubled, with some 20 percent of global warming attributed to methane gas. See Alejandra Borunda, “Methane, explained,” National Geographic, Jan. 23, 2019. Finally, the Green New Deal has declared that all existing building structures in the United States (as well as all manufacturing plants) must be rebuilt or refurbished to include zero-emissions technology.

Little reported by the mainstream media, the Green New Deal also includes a laundry list of social justice initiatives not related to climate policy. See Douglas Holtz-Eakin, Dan Bosch, Ben Gitis, Dan Goldberg, Philip Rossetti, “The Green New Deal: Scope, Scale, and Implications,” American Action Forum, Feb. 25, 2019. Reporting on the resolution introduced into Congress by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Markey, the Washington Post listed the following provisions:

Guaranteeing a job with a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations, and retirement security to all people of the United States;

Providing all people of the United States with high-quality health care; affordable, safe, and adequate housing; economic security, and access to clean water, clean air, healthy and affordable food, and nature;

Providing resources, training, and high-quality education, including higher education, to all people of the United States;

An overview of the Green New Deal released by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s office summarized that the plan seeks a “massive transformation of our society” that could “rid the country of fossil fuels,” and “create millions of family supporting-wage (i.e., union) jobs.” Proponents touted the Green New Deal as an FDR-like broad economic agenda that would create an environmentally sound country with benefits for everyone, even for those who do not want to work. See Jeff Cox, “Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal offers ‘economic security’ for those ‘unwilling to work,’” CNBC.com, Feb. 7, 2019.

The FAQ’s attached to the document made clear the Green New Deal calls for a “full transition off fossil fuels and zero greenhouse gases,” lamenting that the 10-year goal may be too fast to “be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes.” The Green New Deal also seeks to outlaw automobiles and other vehicles that run on gasoline, manufacturing plants and industries that burn coal or other hydrocarbon fuels, and all buildings in the United States that are perceived to threaten the ecosystem either through the hydrocarbon fuels they utilize, the failure to include adequate insulation, or the greenhouse chemicals they emit into the atmosphere. See Notes on the Green New Deal released by the office of Rep. Ocasio- Cortez on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 8:30 am ET.