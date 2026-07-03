Make College Free For All Fantasy

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we exposed Barack Hussein Obama’s plan to achieve socialist goals using socialist lies, starting with universal healthcare. We are still paying the bill for Obamacare lies, but at least it exposed the fantasy of “free” healthcare for all. The education system was the next target.

Elizabeth Warren knows the value of higher education and minority status, having misidentified herself as Native American on professional forms during her academic career, including at Harvard Law School. Pocahontas also knows the value of exploiting race for votes.

So, my plan has universal tuition-free college for all of our kids, but also increases the Pell grants and levels the playing field by putting $50 billion into historically black colleges and universities. It cancels student loan debt for the 95 percent of kids with student loan debt and helps close the black-white gap in America.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Democrat-MA), Democratic Debate, Second Round, in Detroit, Michigan, on Night. 1, July 30, 2019.

Playing the race card and promising to spend other people’s money: coin of the realm and keys to achieving power for the Democrat Party.

Perhaps Pocahontas would have been better off avoiding policy discussions on higher education.

Corey DeAnelis, NYPost.com, “Liz Warren’s latest lie only deepens her dilemma on education,” November 26, 2019.

Sometimes it’s best to walk away from a debate — to take the L, as the kids say. Elizabeth Warren probably wishes she would have followed that sage advice. But now she is caught in a big education policy dilemma. And a lie. The Massachusetts progressive hosted a campaign rally at a historically black college in Atlanta recently. Yet 10 minutes into her speech, a group of black protesters from the Powerful Parent Network interrupted her, wanting to be heard. The parents, who support educational choice for disadvantaged families, chanted, “Our children, our choice!” The group takes issue with Warren’s radically anti-choice education plan, which would ban for-profit charter schools, end federal funding for new charters and make it more difficult to open them. She would also end vouchers and tax-credit scholarships that allow low-income families unhappy with their public schools to send their children to private ones.

Strange how the Left supports tax payer funding of higher education while vehemently opposing school choice of any kind even for the groups they pretend to care so much about. According to a 2019 Education Next poll, 66 percent of African Americans support private-school vouchers to low-income families, and 55 percent support public charter schools.

Back to The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies:

While all the Democrat 2020 presidential candidates have proposed some form of cancelling student debt and making college education free to all in the future, Sen. Bernie Sanders has proposed the most aggressive plan.

“I believe that education is the future for this country, and that is why I believe that we must make public colleges and universities tuition free and eliminate student debt, and we do that by placing a tax on Wall Street.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT), Democratic Debate, First Round, in Miami, Florida, on Night 2, June 27, 2019

Per Corsi:

Sanders proposes to cancel the approximately $1.6 trillion in outstanding student loan debt that is held by some 45 million Americans. Additionally, Sanders proposes to pass the “College for All Act” to provide at least $38 million per year to eliminate tuition and fees at four-year colleges and universities, tribal colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs. “Everyone deserves the right to a good higher education if they choose to pursue it, no matter their income,” the Sanders 2020 campaign website proclaims. Additionally, Sanders proposes to increase Pell Grants to low-income students to cover the non-tuition and fee costs of attending college, including housing, book supplies, transportation, and other costs of living. Finally, Sanders aims to provide $1.3 billion per year to enable non-profit Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) to significantly lower tuition and fees for low-income students.

Bernie is laser focused on the economics of education and the cost of housing. To understand his perspective, let’s pull back the curtain on Comrade Bernie’s financial and accommodations situation.

Having failed to secure the Democrat Party nomination for President in 2020, Bernie faded into the background, content to continue his life of luxury. His net worth, now between $2.5 and $3 million, includes three properties.

Washington, D.C. Townhouse: A one-bedroom townhouse spanning roughly 890 square feet, located a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol. He purchased this property in 2007 for $488,999.

Primary Residence (Burlington, VT): Located in the New North End neighborhood of Burlington, this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath Colonial he purchased this home in 2009 for $405,000.

Lakefront “Summer Camp” (North Hero, VT): A four-bedroom wood cabin situated on the Champlain Islands with 500 feet of beachfront on Lake Champlain. Sanders purchased this vacation retreat (Dacha?) in 2016 for $575,000 cash. (has anyone checked the property records regarding primary residence? Asking for a friend.)

Not bad for a man of the people who upon achieving millionaire status stopped complaining about millionaires not paying their fair share and has now set his sights on billionaires. Funny how the targets change as your bank account and holdings blossom.

The real goal of these Democrat socialists is political. The Democrats’ plans to forgive student loan debt across the board and to make attendance at least at public colleges free are designed to appeal to Millennials contemplating college, attending college, or finished with college and struggling with student debt. With Millennials worried about how to pay for college themselves, the Democrat socialists running for president are probably right to expect few Millennials will care about transferring the payment to the taxpayer or about opening the door for the federal government to control the content of higher education in the United States. Progressives attribute a litany of economic woes attributable to student loan debt. They claim that student loan debt delays marriage and family formation; prevents young families from buying homes, which in turn “takes a bite out of the housing market, and makes it more difficult to weather financial crises or to save for retirement.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

Ending Child & Sex Exploitation

Leading Spiritual Warfare

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/