The Green New Scam

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we exposed the plan to achieve socialist goals using socialist lies, targeting the education system. The next goal was to impose the “Green New Deal” through gaslighting the public using a full-court press of Democrat lies.

Per Dr. Corsi:

“There’s a lot of people now that are blowing back on the Green New Deal. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s impractical! Oh, it’s too expensive! Oh, it’s all of this!’ If we used to govern our dreams that way, we would never have gone to the moon. We need to be bold again in America. We need to have dreams that other people say are impossible. When the planet has been in peril in the past, who came forward to save earth from the scourge of Nazi and totalitarian regimes? We came forward.”

Sen. Cory Booker (Democrat-NJ), Speech in Mason City, Iowa, Feb. 8, 2019.

“The Green New Deal is a bold plan to shift our country to 100% clean and renewable energy. We do not fight this fight for our generation alone, but for generations to come.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (Democrat-CA), Tweet posted on Feb. 8, 2019.

“So, when I talk about taking on the fossil fuel industry, what I am also talking about is a just transition. All right? We can create, and what the Green New Deal is about, it’s a bold idea. We can create millions of good paying jobs. We can rebuild communities in rural America that have been devastated. So, we are not anti-worker. We are going to provide, make sure that those workers have a transition. New jobs, healthcare and education.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT), Democratic Debate, Second Round, in Detroit, Michigan, on Night 1, July 30, 2019.

On Feb. 7, 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (Democrat-MA) introduced into the House and Senate a resolution calling for a Green New Deal, a concept that combined the New Deal initiatives of President Franklin Roosevelt designed to lift the nation from the Great Depression of the 1930s with the political left’s ideological determination to shift the nation’s energy policy from a reliance on hydro-carbon fuels to “renewable energy” provided by wind and solar power. Among the Democrat 2020 presidential contenders, the following signed onto the measure as co-sponsors: Sen. Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT), Kirsten Gillibrand (Democrat-NY), Elizabeth Warren (Democrat-MA), and Amy Klobuchar (Democrat-MN). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-CA) refused to bring the Green New Deal to the House floor for a vote. On March 25, 2019, the resolution failed to advance in the Senate, with most Democrats voting “present.” The issue, however, has moved to the front and center of the Democrat socialist agenda for the 2020 presidential campaign.