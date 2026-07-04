The Green New Scam

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we exposed the plan to achieve socialist goals using socialist lies, targeting the education system. The next goal was to impose the “Green New Deal” through gaslighting the public using a full-court press of Democrat lies.
Per Dr. Corsi:
“There’s a lot of people now that are blowing back on the Green New Deal. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s impractical! Oh, it’s too expensive! Oh, it’s all of this!’ If we used to govern our dreams that way, we would never have gone to the moon. We need to be bold again in America. We need to have dreams that other people say are impossible. When the planet has been in peril in the past, who came forward to save earth from the scourge of Nazi and totalitarian regimes? We came forward.”
Sen. Cory Booker (Democrat-NJ), Speech in Mason City, Iowa, Feb. 8, 2019.
“The Green New Deal is a bold plan to shift our country to 100% clean and renewable energy. We do not fight this fight for our generation alone, but for generations to come.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (Democrat-CA), Tweet posted on Feb. 8, 2019.
“So, when I talk about taking on the fossil fuel industry, what I am also talking about is a just transition. All right? We can create, and what the Green New Deal is about, it’s a bold idea. We can create millions of good paying jobs. We can rebuild communities in rural America that have been devastated. So, we are not anti-worker. We are going to provide, make sure that those workers have a transition. New jobs, healthcare and education.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT), Democratic Debate, Second Round, in Detroit, Michigan, on Night 1, July 30, 2019.
On Feb. 7, 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (Democrat-MA) introduced into the House and Senate a resolution calling for a Green New Deal, a concept that combined the New Deal initiatives of President Franklin Roosevelt designed to lift the nation from the Great Depression of the 1930s with the political left’s ideological determination to shift the nation’s energy policy from a reliance on hydro-carbon fuels to “renewable energy” provided by wind and solar power. Among the Democrat 2020 presidential contenders, the following signed onto the measure as co-sponsors: Sen. Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT), Kirsten Gillibrand (Democrat-NY), Elizabeth Warren (Democrat-MA), and Amy Klobuchar (Democrat-MN). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-CA) refused to bring the Green New Deal to the House floor for a vote. On March 25, 2019, the resolution failed to advance in the Senate, with most Democrats voting “present.” The issue, however, has moved to the front and center of the Democrat socialist agenda for the 2020 presidential campaign.
Steve Goreham, Congress.gov, “Green Energy: Greatest Wealth Transfer to the Rich in History,” February 21, 2023:
We are in the midst of history’s greatest wealth transfer. Government subsidized wind systems, solar arrays, and electric vehicles overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy members of society and rich nations. The poor and middle class pay for green energy programs with higher taxes and higher electricity and energy costs. Developing nations suffer environmental damage to deliver mined materials needed for renewables in rich nations.
Since 2000, the world has spent more than $5 trillion on green energy. More than 300,000 wind turbines have been erected, millions of solar arrays were installed, more than 25 million electric vehicles (EVs) have been sold, hundreds of thousands of acres of forest were cut down to produce biomass fuel, and about three percent of agricultural land is now used to produce biofuel for vehicles. The world spends about $1 trillion per year on green energy. Government subsidies run about $200 billion annually, with more than $1 trillion in subsidies spent over the last 20 years.
World leaders obsess over the need for a renewable energy transition to save the planet from human-caused global warming. Governments deliver an endless river of cash to promote adoption of green energy. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provided $370 billion in subsidies and loans for renewables and EVs. But renewable subsidies and mandates overwhelmingly favor the rich members of society at the expense of the poor.
Ending the Green New Scam
President Trump is committed to eliminating funding for the globalist climate agenda while unleashing American energy production. The President’s FY 2027 Budget eliminates funding for the Green New Scam:
cancels over $15 billion in Department of Energy IIJA “Green New Scam” funds purposed for unreliable renewable energy, removing carbon dioxide from the air, and other costly technologies that burden ratepayers and consumers.
saves taxpayers by eliminating the environmental justice program that enabled a witch hunt against private industry.
eliminates funding for research grants to radical NGOs that focused on woke environmental justice work and radical climate change research. Previously this program funded grants to address “Hispanic environmental justice,”
terminates a variety of climate-dominated research programs that are not aligned with Administration policy of ending Green New Scam initiatives, saving taxpayers $1.6 billion.
DOE abolished the EERE program in 2026 which funneled billions of taxpayer dollars into unreliable energy and EVs to advance the destructive Green New Scam agenda.
reduces funding for ARPA-E to refocus its research on technologies that produce reliable, domestic power, while eliminating funding for technologies favored by the globalist climate agenda.
eliminates the Department of Interior’s renewable energy programs that facilitate unreliable energy to the detriment of American consumers, businesses, and communities.
cuts over $642 million in funding for woke and wasteful international financial institutions and multilateral development banks.
Energy.gov, July 2, 2026:
“From day one, the Trump Administration has offered relief to consumers, businesses, and industries through bold deregulatory action,” said Assistant Secretary of Energy (EERE) Audrey Robertson.”
Do those dots connect? You decide.
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