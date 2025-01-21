Playback speed
The JFK Assassination, the Russian Collusion Hoax and the Deep State's Manipulative Agenda

Dr Corsis Books JFK Assassination - The Final Analysis and Coup d etat Connect the Dots
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 21, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The assassination of John F. Kennedy is a turning point in American history, not only because many Americans were shocked the popular president was murdered, but the government's coverup and narrative surrounding it was when the Deep State officially took over the country. The powerful elite within the government at the time were able to go to great lengths to manipulate evidence, set a narrative, get the media to comply, fix the autopsy and silence anyone questioning the official story. From then on, the Deep State found it could forge a direction toward its overall agenda by continuing this tack.
A recent example, as described in his book Coup d'Etat, was the Russian Collusion Hoax and the phony Steel Dossier. While the government tried to force Dr. Corsi, among others, to lie amid the Mueller investigation, it was an orchestrated attempt to spread lies about an anti-establishment presidential candidate (Donald Trump) -- someone they are still trying to destroy. The Left, which have become a large subset of both willing and unwitting Deep State Operatives, wound up believing and spreading the narrative until it was eventually proven to be a hoax.

