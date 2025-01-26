Playback speed
President Trump's Meteoric First Week In Review

The demons stole the 2020 presidential election, and now pay the price with a vengeance.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 26, 2025
Transcript

Trump's accomplishments are piling up already in week 1
Putin will meet with Trump over Ukraine

Trump's tariff threats are already working as some car manufacturers are looking at investing in US plants again

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

