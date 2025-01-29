The Truth About What Happened to the January 6th Protesters

The government and mainstream media narratives about the January 6th mostly peaceful protests have been proven false, yet lost in all of the controversy is what happened to and with those who were politically persecuted by the Biden Administration and the Kangaroo Court January 6th Committee (which, as we know, suppressed evidence contrary to the dictated narrative) Dr. Jerome Corsi airs the first in a series of discussions with those who were wrongfully persecuted and jailed for their non-violent presence at the event and/or inside the Capitol Building after being let in.

Dr. Corsi talks with Chaplain Joshua Macias, Mark Ibrahim and Derrick Storms about:

What happened on January 6, 2021. How they were persecuted. How they were treated by the DOJ and after they were jailed. How the Biden DOJ's coming down hard on them affected their personal lives, jobs and families

