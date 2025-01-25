Playback speed
Deep State Judges Purposely Slow-Rolling Release of Pardoned J6 Protesters

Far Left Judges Let Murderers Go Free and Ensure Patriots Rot In Prison
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 25, 2025
Transcript

Factions from the Deep State are already working against President Donald Trump. Rep. Eli Crane revealed some judges are purposely slow-rolling the ordered release of pardoned J6 peaceful protesters, undermining the president's orders. Dr. Jerome Corsi looks into what's happening.

Share

