Deep State Judges Purposely Slow-Rolling Release of Pardoned J6 Protesters

Factions from the Deep State are already working against President Donald Trump. Rep. Eli Crane revealed some judges are purposely slow-rolling the ordered release of pardoned J6 peaceful protesters, undermining the president's orders. Dr. Jerome Corsi looks into what's happening.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1