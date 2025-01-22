J6 Hostage Release Saga

Dr. Jerome Corsi looks at the first two days of Trump's second administration as he has hit the proverbial ground running. We are seeing the demise of DEI, strengthening of the borders and the pardoning of J6 political prisoners among many Executive Orders. We also look at the ripple effects and what happens next.

