

J6 Hostage Release Saga

Leftist Bureaucrats & Judges, Corrupt/Criminal Prison Officials and Abusive Guards Will Be Held Accountable
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 22, 2025
Transcript

Dr. Jerome Corsi looks at the first two days of Trump's second administration as he has hit the proverbial ground running. We are seeing the demise of DEI, strengthening of the borders and the pardoning of J6 political prisoners among many Executive Orders. We also look at the ripple effects and what happens next.



