Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Pennsylvania Senate Election Steal Being Attempted

The Left’s Plans to Undermine Trump are Underway
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 16, 2024
Share
Transcript

The Left is already denying election outcomes as PA incumbent Senator Bob Casey is not only demanding a recount, but wants illegal votes to be counted after losing his race for the seat. Meantime, the Democrats and their media minions are working hard to undermine President-Elect Trump and his announced cabinet picks. Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks it all down on The Truth Central

Share

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors: Get RX Meds Now: 

https://www.getrxmedsnow.comMyVitalC

 https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Discussion about this podcast

Jerome’s Substack
Election Transition
Countdown to Jan 20, 2025
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
The Deep State War Against Donald Trump Begins
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.