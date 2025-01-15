Pete Hegseth Weathers Attacks from Deranged Senate Democrats During Confirmation Hearing

Pete Hegseth weathered all sorts of Democrat Senators' attacks from accusations without evidence from anonymous sources to ability to push pencils to leadership ability as they resorted to character assassination during his Defense Secretary Confirmation Hearings on Tuesday. He fired back at silly questions from the likes of Sens. Hirono, Warren, Blumenthal, et al while showing the country he has the thick skin and ability to lead and overhaul how things get done within the DoD. Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down what happened on The Truth Central. Also:

A new tape (played on InfoWars) exposes new information raising suspicions of LBJ's involvement with John F. Kennedy's assassination

The continued failures of the EV (lack of) movement

A retirement crisis is looming and it could be worse than you think

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1