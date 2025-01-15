Playback speed
Share post
Pete Hegseth Weathers Attacks from Deranged Senate Democrats During Confirmation Hearing

From Stolen Honor to Complete Brain Fog, the Dems Destroy Themselves Again
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 15, 2025
2
Transcript

Pete Hegseth weathered all sorts of Democrat Senators' attacks from accusations without evidence from anonymous sources to ability to push pencils to leadership ability as they resorted to character assassination during his Defense Secretary Confirmation Hearings on Tuesday. He fired back at silly questions from the likes of Sens. Hirono, Warren, Blumenthal, et al while showing the country he has the thick skin and ability to lead and overhaul how things get done within the DoD. Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down what happened on The Truth Central. Also:
A new tape (played on InfoWars) exposes new information raising suspicions of LBJ's involvement with John F. Kennedy's assassination
The continued failures of the EV (lack of) movement
A retirement crisis is looming and it could be worse than you think

Share

