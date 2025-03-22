Playback speed
Share post
Wisconsin Supreme Court Election April 1

George Soros, Drag Queens, and Planned Parenthood unite to Ensure Far Left Steals the Vacancy, becomes the majority, and rules until Armageddon.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 22, 2025
2
Transcript

The Left is pulling out all the stops to steal the Supreme Court election in Wisconsin. Knowing rational people will not vote for Judge Susan Crawford, the Demoncrats have opted for a coalition from Hell. Of course, the tried and true combo of fake voters, illegal voting regulations and changes, and voting place irregularities have become Plan A for the democrats nation-wide. Yet this time, they are relying on a drag queen to drag their candidate across the finish line. The Army of Darkness has no limitations when it comes to gaining and retaining ill-gotten power.

Share

