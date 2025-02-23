Florida Voter Fraud Case Could Overturn U.S. House Race

Due to the hard work of Dr. Jerome Corsi and Dr. Andrew Paquette, exposing the algorithms placed in state voter registration databases, Democrat fraudsters bypassed the “too big to rig” presidential race and focused instead on the down-ballot races. In Florida, local Democrat candidates received more votes than either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris at the top of the ballot. Something is definitely amiss, and Trump attorney is taking the baton from Corsi and Paquette and beginning legal action to restore our election system.

