Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Leftists Move Hard on Global Destabilization Before Trump Takes Presidency

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 13, 2025
Share
Transcript

Since the Left lost the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the globalists have been moving fast on efforts to destabilize the globe before Donald Trump takes the Oval Office on January 20th. From Green New Deal initiatives to economics, immigration and war escalation, the globalists have ramped up their plans. Is this to keep Donald Trump's hands tied? Are they afraid their power is waning as people are increasingly standing up to them? Dr. Jerome Corsi exposes their plans.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Election Transition
Countdown to Jan 20, 2025
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
January 6, 2025, Prelude to the Restoration of the USA
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
January 6, 2025, A Day That Will Enable America to Become Great Again Following The Stolen Election of 2020
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The New Year’s Terrorist Attacks
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
US Debt Out Of Control - Economic Collapse Ahead?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Biden Crime Family Patriarch Joe's Pre-emptive Pardon Gambit Will Fail
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
A Press Release Is Not a Pardon
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Democrats Reveal their True Selves Through Post-Election Day Weasel Tactics, Pt 2
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.