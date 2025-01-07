January 6, 2025, Prelude to the Restoration of the USA

YESTERDAY, January 6, 2025 a date which will live in regained respect for the United States of America as the sudden and deliberate attack in November 2020 by the combined forces of the Army of Darkness was overturned.

The dastardly Biden/Harris reign of tyranny has been thrown into the trash bin of history where is belongs along with the former failed dictatorships of years gone by. Long life freedom, and long live the United States of America, which is soon to be made great again, again. Fear not, stand firm, trust in Jesus.

