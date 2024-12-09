Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Biden Crime Family Patriarch Joe's Pre-emptive Pardon Gambit Will Fail

Do Prospective Pardons Just Prove Guilt of All Parties in the Get Trump Cabal and Set the Stage for Other Punitive Actions For the Plotters?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 09, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Reports suggest President Joe Biden is considering pre-emptive pardons for members of the January 6th committee and other assorted allies we might remember from the administration's Lawfare against incoming President Donald Trump.

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Share

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-

Jerome’s Substack
Election Transition
Countdown to Jan 20, 2025
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
A Press Release Is Not a Pardon
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Democrats Reveal their True Selves Through Post-Election Day Weasel Tactics, Pt 2
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Democrats Reveal their True Selves Through Post-Election Day Weasel Tactics, Pt 1
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Pennsylvania Senate Election Steal Being Attempted
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Deep State War Against Donald Trump Begins
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.