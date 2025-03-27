Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Trump Tackles Election Integrity

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 27, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Dr. Jerome Corsi takes a deep dive into a major Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump. The EO demands measures to fight fraud and restore integrity to elections -- a direct result of Dr. Corsi's and Andrew Paquette's God’s Five Stones movement and research available to view and download on godsfivestones.com.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Discussion about this video

Jerome’s Substack
Voter Integrity
Investigating issues with state voter registration files
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
The Time to Pursue Legal Cases Against the Stolen Elections is Now
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Legal Cases Are Being Developed To Overturn Stolen 2024 Down Ballot Elections
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Intel Agencies Caught in Massive Voter Fraud
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Incoming FBI Director Kash Patel Calls Out Stolen Elections
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Court Cases to be Filed Against The Democrats' Election Fraud Crimes
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Add California to the List of States With Manipulated Voter Registration Databases
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Further Evidence Dems Trying Steal Wisconsin Senate Election
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.