Legal Cases Are Being Developed To Overturn Stolen 2024 Down Ballot Elections

The Democrats decade old scheme to steal Congressional and Senate seats while the public focuses on the Presidential election has been exposed, accountability coming.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Feb 20, 2025
The voter database algorithm tricks used by the many evil magicians of the left to win elections through election fraud have been uncovered by Dr. Andrew Paquette and Dr. Jerome Corsi. Steps are being taken to launch legal action to overturn the stolen elections at all levels. Gear up for battle.

