Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Incoming FBI Director Kash Patel Calls Out Stolen Elections

Trump Won Handily in Swing States, but Democrats Stole Down Ballot Elections
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 04, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Voter Integrity
Investigating issues with state voter registration files
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Court Cases to be Filed Against The Democrats' Election Fraud Crimes
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Add California to the List of States With Manipulated Voter Registration Databases
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Further Evidence Dems Trying Steal Wisconsin Senate Election
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Pennsylvania State Supreme Court order stops Dem Blatant Senate Steal Attempt
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Republican Wisconsin Senate Candidate Sees Victory Snatched in the Middle of the Night
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Effects of Exposing Corrupt Voter Roll Database Algorithms on the 2024 Elections
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Recap Two Days Hence
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.