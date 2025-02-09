Playback speed
Intel Agencies Caught in Massive Voter Fraud

Dr. Jerome Corsi Interviewed by Greg Hunter
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Feb 09, 2025
1
3
Dr. Corsi discusses the improbable and even impossible mathematical anomalies of the vote results of the 2024 down ballot elections

From a variety of scientific and mathematical perspectives, the data does not support innocent and innocuous discrepancies, but rather, shows massive and almost undeniable evidence of systematic vote fraud by the dark forces in favor of Democrats.

Visit https://www.corsination.com where passionate patriots gather to learn and share the truth.

To access all video broadcasts and audio podcasts: https://corsination.com/broadcasts/

Livestream Broadcasts Monday - Friday 11:00am Eastern

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
