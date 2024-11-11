The Effects of Exposing Corrupt Voter Roll Database Algorithms on the 2024 Elections

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò recently posted a new open letter to Americans detailing why Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential election and what it means for the immediate future. In the letter, he discusses at length Dr. Corsi's and Andrew Paquette's discoveries and exposure of corrupt algorithms in some states' voter roll databases as one of the reasons for the results.

Dr. Cori discusses Vigano's piece as well as what President-Elect Trump faces as he prepares to take office on The Truth Central

