The Deep State’s Evil Intentions Behind the CONCLAVE Movie with Mike McCormick

Dr. Jerome Corsi and Mike McCormick take a deep dive into the evil intentions from the Deep State and its Hollywood minions behind the movie "Conclave," which was released in October 2024.

The movie is based around the election of a new Pope, which resulted in the choosing of a clergy member from Kabul who, for some reason, wound up being a female living undercover as a man.



While it sounds like typical Hollywood silliness, the movie (taken from on a 2016 novel), is clearly really about pedophile Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's version of the election of Jorge Mario Bergoglio-- the current Pope Francis.

Corsi and McCormick uncover the true intensions and roots of the Hollysood/Deep State psyop.



From McCormick's substack: "Whether you’re a devout Catholic or simply a freedom-lover wary of globalist control, and you understand that our internet-dependent world is consumed in an information war of good versus evil, then you will recognize—as I do—the movie “Conclave” is an act of war. It’s not Oscar-worthy. It’s not enlightening. It’s propaganda—and crappy propaganda at that—intended to damage conservatives, Catholics, and Jesus’s Church."

