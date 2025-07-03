Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

RFK Jr. drops a huge bombshell during an interview with Tucker Carlson

The CDC Has Been Hiding the Link Between Vaccines and Exploding Autism Rates
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jul 03, 2025
3
3
Transcript

During the interview with Tucker, RFK Jr, now the head of Health and Human Services revealed that there has been an 1,100% increase in the rate of autism in children at the same time that the vaccines became more prevalent. The correlation is undeniable, and the pharmaceutical industry must be stopped from producing dangerous vaccines, and held accountable for crimes against humanity.

