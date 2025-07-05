Jerome’s Substack

Jerome's Substack

ActBlue: Demise of the Democrat Party

"Professing to be wise, they became fools." - Romans 1:22
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jul 05, 2025
The Democrat election theft machine cannot succeed without financing. Over the past few decades, the Dems have crafted an elaborate money laundering operation, including using foreign banks and mortgage fraud. As the bible says, nothing hidden will not be revealed, and the revelations are well underway at GodsFiveStones.com and Corsination.com.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

