Fundamental Changes in Middle East Relations Coming

President Trump is working with the Leaders of Israel, Hebron and Libya to bring about peace.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jul 07, 2025
Corsi Nation looks at the recent successes of the Trump Administration in the Middle East, which could lead to a new political and relationship landscape between the nations and their leaders. The Abraham Accords are back.

