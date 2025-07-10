Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
1

The Epstein Files: The Truth Behind the Cover-Up

Suddenly NO Client List? Just Believe Us, Not Your Lying Eyes, Ears, and Brain.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jul 10, 2025
5
1
Share
Transcript

Corsi Nation's look into the Jeffery Epstein case and why there is suddenly no client list according to the DOJ continues as Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down the truth behind the cover-up.

Subscribed

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture