The Continuing Battle to Restore Election Integrity

In the end, God always wins
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Oct 23, 2024
Dr. Jerome Corsi and Andrew Paquette continue to find and expose more states with suspicious and dangerous algorithms within their voter roll databases. Dr. Corsi discusses the growing list and what's to come with the continued research.

If you would like to donate to help Dr. Corsi's and Andrew Paquette's efforts to seek out and expose corrupt algorithms in states' voter databases, visit https://www.godsfivestones.com

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

