The Battle to Restore Election Integrity Continues

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. joins White House Correspondent Dr. Matthew Anthony Harper for an interview October 21, 2024.

Dr. Harper is the principal news correspondent at the White House reporting on Human Rights violations including the murder of children in abortion, antisemitism and more.

Dr. Corsi received his Ph.D. from Harvard University’s Department of Government in 1972. From 1972 to 1982, he worked as a university professor, with his final faculty appointment at the University of Denver. There, Dr. Corsi conducted a National Science Foundation randomized field test proving telephone hearings met due process standards in unemployment and welfare fair hearings. He also published game-theoretic articles in scientific journals and received a national security clearance to work with the U.S. State Department on terrorism.

For the next 25 years, Dr. Corsi worked in financial services, where he created two bank marketing companies that each reached sales totals of $1 billion a year in annuities and $1 billion in mutual funds. Since 2004, Dr. Corsi has written over 30 books on politics and economics, two of which were #1 New York Times bestsellers: John O'Neill and Jerome R. Corsi, Unfit for Command: Swift Boat Veterans Speak Out Against John Kerry (Washington, D.C.: Regnery1968); and Jerome R. Corsi, The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality (New York: Simon and Schuster, 2008).

In 1972, he received his Ph.D. from the Department of Government at Harvard University. His doctoral dissertation in 1972 was entitled Prior Restraint, Prior Punishment, and Political Dissent: A Moral and Legal Evaluation. His book, The Truth About Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation, Volume I, in his Great Awakening Trilogy, received highly positive reviews from prominent climate scientists. Volume II, The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation, was published on October 24, 2023.

Dr. Corsi's most recent book, published March 8, 2024, was co-authored with Dr. David Mantik: David W. Mantik, M.D., Ph.D. and Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., The Assassination of John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Front and One from the Rear.

Dr. Corsi conducts weekday podcasts on his website TheTruthCentral.com.

He is the founder and CEO of Corstet LLC, a company dedicated to designing telemedicine administrative software, running on Google Cloud Platform HIPAA-compliant servers.

Dr. Corsi has launched HablaConUnMD.com, a telemedicine company designed to allow Spanish-speaking residents of the United States, regardless of documentation, to consult by telephone at an affordable price with Spanish-speaking licensed medical doctors.

HablaConUnMD.com is currently sponsored by the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC). Email: jeromecorsi6554@gmail.com