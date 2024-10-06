Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Suspicious Algorithms in Several States' Voter Rolls

What are cloned voter registrations and why are they in New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, and other states?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Oct 06, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

If you would like to donate to help Dr. Corsi's and Andrew Paquette's efforts to seek out and expose corrupt algorithms in states' voter databases, visit https://www.godsfivestones.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.comMyVitalC

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php
Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Join Dr. Jerome Corsi on Substack:

Jerome’s Substack
My personal Substack
By Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.


Visit The Truth Central website:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com


Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Discussion about this podcast

Jerome’s Substack
Voter Integrity
Investigating issues with state voter registration files
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Algorithms Within Voter Roll Databases
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Left Wants To Steal The Elections
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Algorithms Enable Election Fraud
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Battle to Restore Election Integrity Continues
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Continuing Battle to Restore Election Integrity
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dr. Jerome Corsi Sums Up Election Fraud in 5 Minute Video
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Enforcing Election Integrity
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Integrity: Dr. Jerome Corsi, Mark Finchem, Dr Karladene Graves
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.