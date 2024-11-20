Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
5

Pennsylvania State Supreme Court order stops Dem Blatant Senate Steal Attempt

A Group is Forming to Fight the Fraud, and godsfivestones.com is Onboard
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 20, 2024
2
5
Share
Transcript

It took a Pennsylvania State Supreme Court order to stop Bucks County's and other potential attempts to count illegal ballots in order to steal a US Senate election.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.comMyVitalC

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Share

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Voter Integrity
Investigating issues with state voter registration files
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Republican Wisconsin Senate Candidate Sees Victory Snatched in the Middle of the Night
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Effects of Exposing Corrupt Voter Roll Database Algorithms on the 2024 Elections
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Recap Two Days Hence
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
TRUMP WINS! Election 2024 Was Too Big to Rig
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Eve Exposure of Algorithms in State Voter Databases
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Election Fraud Explained in 2 Minutes
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Honing in on Georgia's Suspicious Voter Roll Database Algorithms
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.