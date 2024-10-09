Jerome Corsi with Eric Metaxas on Hidden Algorithms in Voter Databases

For the past few months, Dr. Corsi has been working with computer whiz Dr. Andrew Paquette, who after the 2020 election, analyzed the New York state voter records, discovered the database has been embedded with algorithms that enable insertion of fake voters, casting of fake votes, with the elections still being certified as the fraud is hidden even from the eyes of supposed experts.

Next, Dr. Corsi met with, and convinced the Secretary of State of Ohio that the same fraud was happening in Ohio, to open a formal investigation of their voter registration database, which has algorithms similar to New York.

The fraud has now been discovered in Wisonsin.

The resulting Paquette reports on the algorithms are meant for action to be taken to prevent fraud.

Filings were made with the NY, NJ, OH Secretaries of State & State Attorney’s General, FEC, House and Senate Judiciary Committees, & directly to Congressmen & Senators.

Dr. Corsi says “in the end, God always wins!”

Share

Donate to support Dr. Corsi by going to his foundation godsfivestones.com