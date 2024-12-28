How Central Banks are Preparing for the Dollar’s Decline

The dollar’s value has been falling, as the U.S. government increases spending and the printing of the fiat currency; amid a global de-dollarization movement led by the BRICS alliance. Central Banks have been preparing for the decline, and possible demise, of the dollar. While all of this is happening, we all need to prepare and protect our savings.

As for gold, Morgan Stanley says its value could rise to $2600/oz by Q4.Central Banks have been scooping up gold at higher rates in recent months.

Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin and Dr. Jerome Corsi dig deeply into the dollar downfall, how de-dollarization has prodded central banks to make responsive moves, what they are doing to protect against the falling U.S. currency and how you can protect yourself on The Secret War on Cash.

