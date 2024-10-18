Playback speed
Enforcing Election Integrity

We The People Interview with Dr Jerome Corsi
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Oct 18, 2024
Dr. Jerome Corsi returns to the Courtenay Turner Podcast for a discussion regarding election integrity, his God’s Five Stones project and the philosophical landscape of psychological and information warfare.

Follow & Connect with Dr. Corsi: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Check Out Dr. Corsi's strategy to stop the democrats from stealing the 2024 election: http://godsfivestones.com/

Get Dr. Corsi's latest books: "The Anti-Globalist Manifesto: Ending the War on Humanity" https://amzn.to/3UcaKgM

"The Truth about Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation" https://amzn.to/3Nv8YDO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/corsijerome1

