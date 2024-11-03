Playback speed
Share post
Election Fraud Explained in 2 Minutes

Col John Mills (Ret) Interviews Dr. Jerome Corsi
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 03, 2024
3
2
Transcript

Dr. Jerome Corsi is a prolific author, writer, and speaker for Constitutionally minded Americans fighting the cancer of communism, globalism, and transhumanism. These dark forces are attempting to topple civil society in America and around the world. These movements are satanic and only seek to tear down and destroy; they are incapable of building value, wealth, or functional society in a democratic republic. The expertise and focus of this nihilistic movement are the destruction of society and equal misery for all.

Discussed on this episode with Dr. Corsi are three of his latest books:

Dr. Jerome Corsi received a Ph.D. in political science from Harvard University in 1972. He is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality and the co-author of Unfit for Command: Swift Boat Veterans Speak Out Against John Kerry, which was also a #1 New York Times bestseller.

https://godsfivestones.com/mission_statement/ is Dr. Corsi’s current website, where he shines light onto darkness and exposes the nefarious attempts to subvert the 2024 election.

