Dr. Jerome Corsi Sums Up Election Fraud in 5 Minute Video

While Dr. Jerome Corsi and Andrew Paquette continue to investigate and find corrupt algorithms in more states’ voter rolls, officials are not taking them seriously to the detriment of election integrity. Dr. Corsi goes in-depth on what’s happening, the latest with the probe and thoughts about these state officials’ attitudes toward the dangerous algorithms on The Truth Central



If you would like to donate to help Dr. Corsi’s and Andrew Paquette’s efforts to seek out and expose corrupt algorithms in states’ voter databases, visit https://www.godsfivestones.com

Filed in: Articles by Dr. Corsi, Corrupt Voter Roll Algorithms, Election 2024, Election Integrity, Election Interference, Politics, The PodcastTags: Featured, Podcasts, Politics