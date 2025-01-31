Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Democrats Sink to New Lows During Confirmation Hearings in DC

Watch Schiff and Blumenthal Play Political Handball Against a Curb
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 31, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Dr. Corsi discusses what we learned from the recent Kash Patel and RFK, Jr. confirmation hearings.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
The Truth About What Happened and What's Happening with the January 6th Protesters
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Truth About What Happened to the January 6th Protesters
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The US Big Media Oligarchy
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Plagiarism in Academia
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
President Trump's Meteoric First Week In Review
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Deep State Judges Purposely Slow-Rolling Release of Pardoned J6 Protesters
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Darkness Under the Cloak of Silicon Valley
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.