1

Add California to the List of States With Manipulated Voter Registration Databases

A New Report Shines Light on the Darkness of CA28
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 28, 2024
Dr. Andrew Paquette recently finished a new report revealing suspicious election integrity issues within California's voter roll database.

